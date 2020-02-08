Applications open for summer programs for Ohio Appalachian students

COLUMBUS — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced Friday that applications are open for two free summer programs for Ohio’s Appalachian middle and high school students. The Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) is sponsoring the Appalachian Entrepreneurship Academy for high school seniors, and the ARC/Oak Ridge National Laboratory Summer STEM Program for middle and high school students, as well as high school teachers.

“Working with the Appalachian Regional Commission, we’re providing students living in Ohio’s Appalachian counties an opportunity to apply to two great summer programs, one focused on entrepreneurship and the other focused on STEM careers,” said Mike DeWine, Ohio Governor and ARC States’ Co-Chair. “The programs allow students to work on real-world scenarios and receive mentorship from industry experts.”

The first Appalachian Entrepreneurship Academy will be held July 6-31, 2020 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. High school seniors will have the opportunity to learn more about business planning and product development. With mentorship from local entrepreneurs and business leaders, students will create a business pitch and present it to investors for a chance to win seed funding during the program. All expenses for the program will be covered and each participating student will receive a $600 stipend.

Students from Ohio’s 32-Appalachian counties that will be enrolled in their senior year during the 2020-2021 school year are eligible to apply. Applications are due March 6, 2020. Application materials are available on the ARC website.

The 30th ARC/Oak Ridge National Laboratory Summer STEM Program application also is available. All middle and high school students interested in math, science and technology who attend a public school in one of Ohio’s 32-Appalachain counties are eligible to apply. Appalachian high school teachers focused on STEM education are also eligible to apply. The program will take place in Oak Ridge, Tennessee from July 5-17, 2020 for high school students and teachers, and July 11-17, 2020 for middle school students.

Students and teachers will have the opportunity to work with Oak Ridge National Laboratory scientists on science, math and computer science research projects. Teachers attending the program will work to develop STEM-related curriculum. All expenses associated with the program, including room and board and transportation are free to participating students and teachers. Applications are due February 28, 2020. Application materials are available on the ARC website.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine was elected by Appalachia’s 13 governors to serve as the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) states’ co-chair for 2020. DeWine is ARC’s 67th states’ co-chair and is the fifth Ohio Governor to serve in this role.

Information provided by the Ohio Governor’s Office.