A walk in someone’s shoes

POMEROY — At times, during a typical annual holiday get together, a magical moment can happen.

During this past holiday season, a local resident of Arbors at Pomeroy was given a gift that made his Christmas wishes come true. For a few Christmas seasons now, Anthony Whitlock had been asking for military style boots shared Erika Reitmire, activity director of Arbors. Whitlock is a veteran himself having served in the United States Air Force for six years.

Kathy and Wayne Thomas, American Legion Drew Webster Post 39 members and volunteers at Arbors, knew of Whitlock’s Christmas wish for a few years. The Thomas’ along with the Drew Webster Post 39 auxiliary members visit Arbors during Christmas time giving gifts to the residents who are veterans.

“We like to do what we can for our veterans,” said Kathy Thomas.

Kathy Thomas shared prior to Christmas she and her husband visited their son Derek Johnson at his home in Florida. While there, he was clearing out some of his old items, including his pair of military issued boots that he wore during his service for the United States Army as a Captain. Johnson completed two tours in Iraq.

Kathy asked her son if she could have the boots, so they could be gifted to Whitlock. Johnson was thrilled knowing a veteran was the proposed new owners of his boots.

Reitmire shared the moment Whitlock received the boots his eyes lit up and he could not get them on quickly enough. Whitlock gave thanks to the Thomas’ for his new boots as well as Johnson for his service to the country.

“This just touches my heart,” shared Kathy. “The fact that these boots belong to my son, makes it even more special.”

Veteran Anthony Whitlock is pictured with the boots he received for Christmas. Capt. Derek Johnson is pictured during his military service.

By Erin (Perkins) Johnson Special to OVP

Erin (Perkins) Johnson is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing.

