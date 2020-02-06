Rumored threat investigated

REEDSVILLE — An investigation into a rumored threat at a local school was investigated on Thursday and found to be a rumor from conversations which occurred more than four years ago.

A statement released on the Meigs County School Resource Officers Facebook page read as follows,

Today, 2-6-20, Eastern Local School and the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office were made aware of a rumor circulating of a possible threat. After an extensive investigation conducted by the School Resource Officer and Eastern Local Administrative staff, it was discovered that this was in fact a rumor that had stemmed from two separate conversations as well as a conversation that took place between two students over 4 years ago.

Rest assured, that the safety and security of our students and staff take priority and every report is taken very seriously.

We encourage staff, students, and parents to continue to report any suspicious activity, comments, or concerns they may have.