Auditor’s sale held on foreclosed property

POMEROY — Meigs County’s first Auditor’s Sale in many years held last week has been deemed a success.

Auditor Mary Byer-Hill explained that an auditor’s sale can be held on a foreclosed property after it has failed to sell at two sheriff’s sales.

In a statement, Byer-Hill said, “With several bidders in attendance, the real estate sold with enough proceeds to cover advertising fees, deed preparation, recording fees, and the delinquent and current real estate taxes assessed on the property. That property carried a special assessment that will also get partially paid with the proceeds.”

This is the first time in recent history that any Auditor in Meigs County has had the opportunity to hold a sale as most foreclosed properties are purchased as the sheriff sale.

Due to the success of this sale, the taxes accrued on the property can now be distributed to the school district, township and other county entities. The property, which sold for $25,000, is located in Tuppers Plains.

Byer-Hill said that it is possible that other auditor sales could take place in the future if there are properties which would qualify for the sale.