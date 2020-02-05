Decision expected on sale of property

POMEROY — Two weeks after bids were opened regarding the sale of the former Mark Porter dealership property in Pomeroy, the Meigs County Commissioners are expected to make a decision on the future of the property today (Thursday).

A total of five bids were opened by the commissioners and sent to Meigs County Economic Development Director Perry Varnadoe to review and to contact the bidders.

Bids were submitted as follows: Bid 1 — $720,001; Bid 2 — $781,001; Bid 3 — $660,001; Bid 4 — one year lease of $1,500 per month, with a $300,000 purchase option at the end of the one year, from Meigs Auto Service; Bid 5 — $586,000 from Ted Dexter.

Bidders 1, 2 and 3 remained silent on the name of the bidder, giving only an email address for the commissioners to contact regarding the bids.

President of the Commissioners Randy Smith said during last week’s meeting that the top bidder had withdrawn from consideration, and that they were still working to contact the second and third highest bidder.

Smith stated that the commissioners would have a self imposed deadline of the Feb. 6 meeting to make a final decision regarding the bids. The board has the right to reject all bids or accept any bid they deem to be best.

The property is owned by the county and was most recently leased to Mark Porter Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram prior to the dealership moving to its new location near Rocksprings in the former Alligator Jack’s building.

In other business, Nancy Sydenstricker from the Meigs County OSU Extension Office updated the commissioners on the work taking place at the office.

After receiving a 4-H Foundation grant for recruiting, Sydensricker will be going to third grade classes in the county in February to talk about 4-H. Sydenstricker has also been working with the local schools with the 4-H Yoga for Kids program.

A 4-H kick-off event is being planned for March 7 from noon-4 p.m. in the Rutland Bottle Gas Building at the Fairgrounds.

Ag educator Michelle Stumbo will be holding a second pesticide and fertilizer re-certification class for area farmers later this month. This is the second class for the year.

SNAP-Ed program assistant Jilli Davis has been hosting an average of 55 programs per month at at least eight different sites, including schools, the Maples, and the Senior Center. Sydenstricker is also conducting programs at the Senior Center.

Sydenstricker also explained a new program available through the office for which she recently completed the training — “On My Terms”. This programs walks individuals through paperwork which can be helpful as they age and allows for themselves and their family members to have important information organized in one location.

The commissioners meet each Thursday at 11 a.m.

Commissioners hear Extension Office update