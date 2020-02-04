Gov. DeWine to speak at Lincoln Day Dinner

MEIGS COUNTY — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine will be the guest speaker for the upcoming Meigs County Republican Party Lincoln Day Dinner.

The dinner will take place on Thursday, Feb. 20 in the Meigs High School Cafeteria. Doors open at 5 p.m., with the dinner at 6 p.m. Tickets are $20 and are available at the courthouse or from a Republican Party Executive Committee member.

This will be the second time the state’s 70th Governor has spoken in Meigs County since taking office in January 2019. DeWine previously spoke as part of the Meigs County Bicentennial Celebration in April 2019 when he served as Grand Marshal of the parade.

On Nov. 6, 2018, DeWine was elected to serve as the 70th Governor of the State of Ohio.

DeWine graduated from Miami (Ohio) University with an undergraduate degree in 1969 and from Ohio Northern University Law School in 1972. He practiced law for several years before embarking upon a career in politics.

The Governor has had a long and distinguished career in public service, focusing on protecting Ohio children and families. He was previously the 50th Attorney General of Ohio and has previously been elected to serve as Greene County Prosecutor, Ohio State Senator, U.S. Congressman, Ohio Lt. Governor, U.S. Senator.

DeWine served one term in the Ohio Senate before winning election to the United States House of Representatives in 1982. He was reelected three additional times, serving in the House from 1983 to 1990. Upon winning election as Ohio’s lieutenant governor in 1990, DeWine resigned his House seat. He served as lieutenant governor from 1991 to 1995.

In 1994, DeWine won election to the United States Senate. He won reelection in 2000. As a senator, DeWine routinely has voted his conscience, rather than sticking exclusively to the Republican Party platform. DeWine’s willingness to cross party lines has resulted in strong support from Ohioans of all political, social, and economic backgrounds.

DeWine and his wife Fran, who was in Meigs and Gallia counties this week, met in the first grade and married while students at Miami University. They have eight children and 24 grandchildren.

Governor Mike DeWine talks with Mary Powell of the Chester Shade Historical Association during his 2019 visit to Meigs County as part of the Bicentennial Celebration Weekend. DeWine will be back in Meigs County later this month. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/02/web1_4.30-200-2_ne2019429122815311.jpg Governor Mike DeWine talks with Mary Powell of the Chester Shade Historical Association during his 2019 visit to Meigs County as part of the Bicentennial Celebration Weekend. DeWine will be back in Meigs County later this month. File photo

