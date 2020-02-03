Crosby appointed to Ohio Advisory Council for Aging

MARIETTA — Governor Mike DeWine has appointed Buckeye Hills Regional Council Executive Director Misty Crosby to serve on the Ohio Advisory Council for Aging through November 21, 2021.

The Ohio Advisory Council for Aging provides guidance to the director of the Ohio Department of Aging on issues and opportunities affecting older Ohioans. Members represent the interests of older adults and serve as ambassadors for the department at local events and with community organizations. They gather information and ideas from their neighbors and share them with the director of the department, along with recommended administrative and legislative actions. The council also reviews agency plans, budgets and issues.

The Ohio Advisory Council for Aging includes governor-appointed members and the directors (or their designees) of the state departments of Mental Health and Addiction Services, Developmental Disabilities, Health and Job and Family Services. The council also includes four legislative members.

“It’s an honor to be appointed by Governor DeWine to serve on the Ohio Advisory Council for Aging,” says Crosby. “I’m looking forward to working with the council and Director Ursel McElroy to address the needs of southeast Ohio’s older adults. Buckeye Hills Regional Council is in a unique position of being Ohio’s only designated Area Agency on Aging that is paired with a regional council of governments. Our work in the areas of transportation planning, broadband connectivity, population health, and community development has a direct impact on the quality of life of our region’s seniors and compliments the daily work of our Aging staff and local providers.”

Since 1974, Buckeye Hills has served southeast Ohio as one of the state’s twelve Area Agencies on Aging. The mission of its Aging & Disability programs is to advocate for and educate older adults, people with disabilities, and their caregivers. In 2018, Buckeye Hills served more than 5,600 seniors and invested $14.9 million in total service dollars in the region.

As the federally designated State Unit on Aging, the Ohio Department of Aging serves as the sole state agency to coordinate Older Americans Act programs and services, as well as other services to meet the needs of older Ohioans. The Department of Aging is a cabinet-level state agency with a director appointed by the governor. The department receives $65 million in federal funding, primarily from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, which supports services for older Ohioans as well as the administration of Medicaid funded services.

To learn more about Buckeye Hills Regional Council, visit www.buckeyehills.org, call 740-374-9436 or 1-800-331-2644, or email info@buckeyehills.org.

Buckeye Hills Regional Council is a council of governments dedicated to improving the lives of residents in southeast Ohio. By working collaboratively with elected officials across Athens, Hocking, Meigs, Monroe, Morgan, Noble, Perry, and Washington counties, Buckeye Hills connects local, state, and federal resources to communities with their Aging & Disability, Community Development, Mapping & Data, Population Health, and Transportation Planning divisions.

Information provide by Buckeye Hills Regional Council.

