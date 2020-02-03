OPWC round 34 small government committee meeting

MARIETTA — A Small Government Committee Meeting will be held on the District 18 Ohio Public Works Round 34 Small Government project slate at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at Buckeye Hills Regional Council.

This program funds projects such as road, bridge, culvert, water, wastewater, solid waste, and storm water facilities from eligible local government entities in Athens, Belmont, Hocking, Meigs, Monroe, Morgan, Muskingum, Noble, Perry, and Washington counties in southeast Ohio that has a population of 5,000 or less.

The purpose of this meeting is to select the Round 34 Small Government slate of projects that will be forwarded to the Ohio Public Works Commission to compete for funding with the other 18 districts.

Questions regarding this program should be directed to Michelle Hyer, Development Specialist, via email at mhyer@buckeyehills.org or via phone at 740-376-1025.

To learn more about Buckeye Hills Regional Council, visit www.buckeyehills.org, call 740-374-9436 or 1-800-331-2644 (toll free), or email info@buckeyehills.org.

Buckeye Hills Regional Council is a council of governments dedicated to improving the lives of residents in southeast Ohio. By working collaboratively with elected officials across Athens, Hocking, Meigs, Monroe, Morgan, Noble, Perry, and Washington counties, Buckeye Hills connects local, state, and federal resources to communities with their Aging & Disability, Community Development, Mapping & Data, Population Health, and Transportation Planning divisions.