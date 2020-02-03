Eastern receives donation from OVB

Representatives from Ohio Valley Bank were in attendance at the boys basketball game on Friday evening at Eastern High School, presenting a donation for new score boards in the gymnasium. As part of the bank’s “Community First” mission, $5,000 was presented to the school for the scoreboards. Pictured, from left, are OVB Bend Area Region Manager Dan Short, Eastern High School Principal Shawn Bush and OVB Director of Business Sales and Support Tony Staley.

