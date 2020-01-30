Heart screening event planned

RACINE — Southern Local Wellness Center, a Coplin Health Systems site, will be hosting a screening event for heart health.

The Heart Health Lab Screening will take place from 7:30 a.m. until 2 p.m., Feb. 14 at the center’s location of 906 Elm Street, Racine, Ohio.

The screening will provide tests for thyroid (TSH), blood count/anemia (CBC), cholesterol/HDL/LDL/Triglycerides (Lipids), glucose/electrolytes (CMP) and HgbA1C. Other tests include, blood pressure, pulse, height/weight check.

Patients are asked to not eat or drink eight hours prior to the testing.

Lab results can be picked up the day after the draw date or results will be mailed out. Individuals may review and discuss their results with a primary doctor or schedule an appointment with a Southern Local Wellness Center staff member.

The cost of the screening is $25, and cash, check, or credit card payment will be accepted. This payment will not be billed to your insurance company.

“February is American Heart Health Month, the perfect time to learn about your risk for heart disease and the steps you need to take now to help your heart,” said Junie Maynard, FNP at Southern Local Wellness Center.

Individuals may call 740-949-2348 to make an appointment, or walk-ins will also be welcomed.

In 1978, Wirt County Health Services Association (d.b.a. Coplin Health Systems) was established as a non-profit organization. Since then, Coplin Health Systems has expanded into seven different facilities located in Wirt County, Jackson County, Wood County in West Virginia and Meigs County in Ohio, including three school-based clinics. Coplin Health Systems specializes in primary care services. Coplin’s healthcare providers offer a full range of services for the entire family. They provide access to preventative and quality primary care services, as well as acute care services, regardless of one’s ability to pay. Coplin is an advocate for children and families, alongside the communities and strive to give them the best possible care. Learn More About Coplin Health Systems.