Athens County man killed in standoff

HOCKINGPORT — An Athens County man was killed during a several hour standoff with law enforcement which began in Hockingport on Wednesday evening.

According to the Athens County Sheriff’s Office, Chad E. Nicolia, age 41, of 108 Jetstar Drive, Hockingport, Ohio, was pronounced dead at the scene.

In a news release, Athens County Sheriff Rodney Smith stated that at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, the Athens County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a domestic dispute between a husband and wife in Hockingport, Ohio. Deputies met with the female half on State Route 124 and accompanied her to the location of the male half on Jetstar Drive in Hockingport.

According to the release, deputies, along with the female, entered the residence to retrieve her property. The suspect allegedly pointed a firearm towards all individuals including officers. At that time, deputies quickly removed the female from the residence.

The Athens County Sheriff’s Office SRT (Special Response Team) was called out to the scene at approximately 9 p.m. Negotiation specialists attempted negotiations for several hours with the suspect in hopes that he would peacefully exit the residence. During the time of the negotiations, the suspect reportedly became increasingly agitated, firing numerous gun shots in the direction of law enforcement officers and the surrounding homes.

“Despite desperate negotiations and gas being deployed inside the residence, deputies returned fire after the suspect fired multiple shots at officers. The suspect suffered a fatal gunshot wound,” stated the release.

The investigation into the matter is being handled by Ohio BCI.

Information provided by the Athens County Sheriff’s Office.