ODNR to invest $510K to rehabilitate dam at Forked Run State Park

REEDSVILLE — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) received approval from the State Controlling Board this week to invest $510,000 in design improvements for the dam at Forked Run State Park in Reedsville.

“This park offers tremendous opportunities for outdoor recreation, and we want to ensure that continues,” said ODNR Director Mary Mertz. “Investing in this dam protects the park, the surrounding area, and, most importantly, our citizens.”

A recent inspection of the dam found that improvements are needed for the lake drain, the stilling basin, and to address spillway capacity. ODNR plans to begin investigation and design of these issues to bring the dam back into full compliance with safety standards.

A Class I structure, the dam at Forked Run Lake is an earthen embankment about 660 feet long with a maximum height of more than 54 feet. Activities at the lake include swimming, boating, fishing, and hunting. The dam was constructed in 1951 and is owned and operated by the ODNR Division of Parks and Watercraft.

In 2019, ODNR dedicated the new Cutler Lake Dam at Blue Rock State Park in Muskingum County and received national recognition for the rehabilitation of Buckeye Lake Dam.

ODNR owns and operates 116 Class I, II, and III dams around Ohio and is responsible for inspecting and regulating more than 1,500 public and privately-owned dams statewide. ODNR works to ensure that dam systems are properly maintained and operated for the public’s safety.

Located at 63300 State Route 124 in Reedsville, the 791-acre state park features a lake for boating, swimming and fishing, hiking trails, camping and much more.

ODNR ensures a balance between wise use and protection of our natural resources for the benefit of all. Visit the ODNR website at ohiodnr.gov.

