Albany man killed in crash

MEIGS COUNTY — An Albany man was killed in a late night crash on Wednesday on State Route 143 in Meigs County.

According to the Gallipolis Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Byron B. Bolin, 46, of Albany was driving a 2006 Chevrolet 2500 westbound on State Route 143 when the truck reportedly slid off the left side of the roadway striking a tree.

The crash occurred at 11:55 p.m. on Wednesday near milepost 15 on State Route 143. Bolin was wearing his safety belt at the time of the crash according to the news release.

The crash remains under investigation by the post.