Residents reminded of trash pickup guidelines

MIDDLEPORT — During Monday’s regularly scheduled Middleport Village Council meeting, Building Inspector Mike Hendrickson asked that residents be aware furniture and mattresses placed on the curb for trash collection are required to be wrapped in plastic. Due to possible health concerns, Village workers are unable to pick up unwrapped items. Residents who leave the unwrapped items on the curb are subject to receipt of violation letters.

“It is in everyone’s best interest to wrap furniture and mattress in plastic before initially placing them on the curb,” Hendrickson said. “Workers cannot pick them up unless they are wrapped, and residents can’t leave them sitting out (if they aren’t picked up), so please make sure required items are wrapped.”

Mayor Fred Hoffman updated Middleport Village Council on initiatives he is undertaking.

Hoffman said he had contacted Buckeye Hills Regional Council to ask for their assistance with downtown area planning and funding, and reported they are agreeable to meet and discuss Middleport’s efforts to revitalize the area and attract new business.

He said their involvement was important not just to council members, but that he would like to see support from residents and business owners.

“Buckeye Hills has a large staff and is influential in getting grants and local capital involved,“ Hoffman said. “We need to have the downtown welcoming for business to locate, and we are asking for everyone’s support to accomplish this.”

Hoffman also said he had contacted the Gallia-Meigs Community Action Agency and the Ohio Department of Transportation.

“We are looking for ODOT programs to improve the area’s bike path and to address concerns of erosion along guardrails in some areas of Middleport,” said Hoffman.

Village Administrator Joe Woodall reported Phase Two of the water/sewer project is completed, and that Phase Three had begun. He apologized for the roads, saying torrential rains have made it difficult to keep the roads repaired and that with completion of the project they will be repaved.

“We should be able to have things completed in March, we’re just waiting on good weather to be able to finish,” said Hoffman.

In other business, council voted to approve the minutes from the Jan. 13 meeting, payment of bills, and the finance, income tax and Mayor’s Court reports.

Hendrickson’s required annual membership in InterNachi, certification building inspector, was approved along with the Annual Fire Protection Agreement with the Village of Cheshire, and Resolution 257-20, permanent appropriations for 2020.

More on Monday’s meeting will appear in an upcoming edition of The Daily Sentinel.

Mayor discusses plans for village

By Lorna Hart Special to the Sentinel

Lorna Hart is a freelance writer for The Daily Sentinel.

Lorna Hart is a freelance writer for The Daily Sentinel.