White sentenced to prison for burglary

POMEROY —A Shade man has been sentenced to prison for a 2019 burglary at a Burlingham area residence.

Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney James K. Stanley stated, in a news release, that on Jan. 27, Jacob White, 34, of Shade, Ohio, was sentenced to 7 to 10.5 years in prison for a burglary conviction.

The July 2019 grand jury indicted White for one count of burglary, a felony of the second degree, for entering a home in the Burlingham area and stealing electronics, firearms, jewelry, tools, and various other items.

At sentencing, White, through counsel, argued for a sentence in the range of two to four years in prison. Due to a number of factors, Stanley argued for the maximum sentence, which was a definite sentence of eight years in prison and an indefinite sentence of twelve years in prison.

Judge Linda Warner sentenced White to the term of 7 to 10.5 years in prison.

The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office investigated this matter.

Information provided by the Meigs County Prosecutor’s Office.