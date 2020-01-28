Meigs Local recognizes board members

ROCKSPRINGS — Members of the Meigs Local Board of Education were recognized during the recent board meeting as part of School Board Recognition Month.

The Ohio School Boards Association celebrates School Board Recognition Month each January to build awareness and understanding of the vital function an elected board of education plays in our society.

According to a news release from Meigs Local, boards of education are a mature and tested institution in Ohio. Their job is to establish a vision for the education program, design a structure to achieve that vision, assure schools are accountable to the community and strongly advocate continuous improvement in student learning. Board members contribute hundreds and hundreds of hours each year leading their districts. Whether crafting policies, hiring top-notch administrators, listening to staff and student concerns or recognizing outstanding programs, board members always keep their eyes on the prize of student achievement.

“Meigs Local is fortunate to have board members who unselfishly contribute their time and talents toward the continuing success of our schools and students,” stated Supt. Scot Gheen. “Even though we make a special effort one month out of the year to show appreciation to our school board members, we recognize their contributions reflect a year-round commitment on their part.”

Being an effective school board member is no easy task, particularly in today’s climate of change and challenge. School board members need to be knowledgeable about many complex education and social issues, and carry out initiatives and directives from both federal and state governments.

Through dedicated, responsible endeavors, school board members serve the public interest in public education — and serve the needs of our kids. Their public service is an excellent example for young and old alike of the tradition of volunteerism that is a hallmark of American society.

Meigs Local Board members are Ryan Mahr, President; Roger Abbott, Vice-President; Heather Hawley; Barbara Musser; and Tony Hawk.

Information provided by Meigs Local School District.

Meigs Local Board of Education members (from left) Barbara Musser, Tony Hawk, Roger Abbott, Heather Hawley and Ryan Mahr are pictured at the recent Board of Education meeting. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/01/web1_1.28-Board-members.jpg Meigs Local Board of Education members (from left) Barbara Musser, Tony Hawk, Roger Abbott, Heather Hawley and Ryan Mahr are pictured at the recent Board of Education meeting. Courtesy photo