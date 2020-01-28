Storytime planned with Ohio First Lady

POMEROY — Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine will be part of a special story time at the Pomeroy Library on Feb. 3.

The special event will be part of the introduction of the new Ohio Governor’s Imagination Library (OGIL) program.

“The Governor’s Office along with Ohio’s First Lady, and legendary signer Dolly Parton have teamed up to bring books to children across Ohio. Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine would like to introduce this newly launched program in our community by meeting you and reading to our children,” reads information about the event.

The story time is planned for 2:45 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 3, at the Pomeroy Library. The time is subject to change. The event is open to the public. Anyone who attends will need to sign a media release form due to photo and possible video being taken at the event. The for is available on the library website and will be available to sign at the event as well.

According to a news release, the OGIL Program, funded by the Ohio legislature for two years, helps promote early childhood literacy in children from the time they are born until they turn 5 years old by providing a new book to that child every month. The books are free to the child, with the state providing a dollar for dollar match with Easterseals Central and Southeast Ohio, an organization partnered with the Dolly Parton Imagination Library.

“Brain science shows the first years of a child’s life are the most important,” said Fran DeWine. “Mike and I are passionate about bringing the OGIL program to every Ohio child who is eligible in every county and every zip code. We know it’ll make a difference, because it’s something we’ve seen for years first hand reading to our kids and grandkids.”

“From our perspective, literacy has always been a huge initiative of the governor’s wife,” said Kristy Emch-Roby, chief development officer with Easterseals Central and Southeast Ohio “She heard about the program and thought it was fantastic and wanted to make this happen. Thanks to her, she’s really driving the train in getting this in all 88 counties in Ohio… We wanted to partner with that and, being a nonprofit, we can apply for grants. Having the governor’s support has really launched that to a whole other dimension as far as spreading that coverage… We are doing seven counties in southern Ohio.”

Families with children, regardless of economic status, of the ages from infant to five are encouraged to participate in the program.

To enroll or for more information visit https://ohioimaginationlibrary.com

First Lady Fran DeWine visited three Southeast Ohio counties— Pike, Scioto, and Jackson— to celebrate the Ohio Governor’s Imagination Library Program. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/01/web1_1.28-DeWine.jpg First Lady Fran DeWine visited three Southeast Ohio counties— Pike, Scioto, and Jackson— to celebrate the Ohio Governor’s Imagination Library Program. Photo courtesy of Governor Mike DeWine’s Office