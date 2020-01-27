Pre-application process now open for local projects

MARIETTA — Buckeye Hills Regional Council is committed to assisting stakeholders across the region with identifying and securing resources that strengthen southeast Ohio communities. Completing Buckeye Hills’ online Project Profile questionnaire is the first step in pursuing project funding from the Appalachian Regional Commission and other state and federal partners.

“The Project Profile is the vehicle that Buckeye Hills uses to learn about upcoming projects that are important to local officials for a variation of reasons,” says Development Specialist Melissa Zoller. “Past ARC-funded projects have leveraged additional public funding to allow for the development of access roads, business expansion, healthcare upgrades, water and sewer upgrades and expansions, student development, job creation and retention to name a few. These projects have led to the improvement of resident’s health, education of students, upskilling of employees and growing tax base for villages and counties.”

The deadline submit Project Profiles is noon April 3. Submitted projects should be focused on providing workforce development, job training activities, and public infrastructure. Projects must serve residents in one or more of the region’s eight counties: Athens, Hocking, Meigs, Monroe, Morgan, Noble, Perry, and Washington. Profiles may be submitted online at buckeyehills.org/project-profiles.

The simple, self-explanatory Project Profile form collects basic information about projects including contact information, project description, type and readiness, regional impact, project partners, and total project costs.

“Not all projects will be selected to receive funding but it is important for Buckeye Hills to learn about all of these projects so we can tell the stories of need to our state and federal partners,” says Development Director Bret Allphin. “These profiles help paint that picture of what the needs really are in the region, with numbered results rather than assumptions being made based solely on selected projects. This list of projects will be used for more than one outcome. One goal is to select projects to be funded through ARC. However, as projects are reviewed our staff is able to discuss the projects with other agencies and help to cultivate projects for following years.”

For questions or further information regarding Project Profile submissions, please contact Melissa Zoller at mzoller@buckeyehills.org, or at 740-376-1027.

To learn more about Buckeye Hills Regional Council, visit www.buckeyehills.org, call 740-374-9436 or 1-800-331-2644 (toll free), or email info@buckeyehills.org.