Board honors students; approves hirings

ROCKSPRINGS — The Meigs Local Board of Education recognized members of the Meigs Middle School Model UN teams, as well as students of the month, during the recent board meeting.

The Model UN teams took part in the Southeast Ohio event in December, bringing home six awards among the five teams.

Team members included Jacob Roush, Caden O’Neil, Cole Williams, David Barnes, Emiliana Arnott, Ava Buckley, Amanda White, Skyanna Evans, Madelynn Will, Ava Horn, Emilee Smarr, Lindsay Barnhart, Abigail Barber, Madisen Dailey, Mina Burleson, Heaven Boring, Braden Hawley, Brady Barnett, Quentin Smith, and Charlie Snouffer.

The team representing India received awards for Outstanding Cultural Technology and Outstanding Resolution.

The team representing Kuwait received awards for Outstanding Cultural Technology and Outstanding Resolution.

The team representing Malta received an award for Outstanding Cultural Talent.

The team representing Seychelles received an award for Outstanding Cultural Talent.

Students of the Month recognized at the meeting included Karington Brinker, Drake Hall, Gracie Parker, Kara Klein, Janey McKinney, Richard (Alex) Bennett, Cameron Davis, Jack Musser, Payton VanInwagen, Brylee Pierce, Luke Enright, Jacob DeWees, Reagan Burke, Mason Pierce, Jazzlynn Hicks, Skyla Writesel, Makynleigh Johnson, Corie Snouffer, Kyla Boyd, Jordan Coleman, and Hank Barley.

In personnel matters, the board approved the hiring of the following coaches: Bryan Swann, head softball coach; Destinee Blackwell, junior varsity softball coach; Steven Wood, assistant varsity baseball coach; Michael Kennedy, high school assistant track and field coach; Janae Cundiff, high school assistant track and field coach; Tim Lewis, middle school head track and field coach; Jody Howard, middle school assistant track and field coach.

The board approved the hiring of Thomas Minshall as a substitute custodian for the 2019-2020 school year.

The resignation of 8th grade class advisors Lena Sisson, Tonya McKee and Julie Randolph were accepted effective Jan. 9.

Uncompensated leave was approved for Julie Abbott, Speech-Language Pathologist.

The next meeting of the Meigs Local Board of Education is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 12, at the Central Office.

Meigs Middle School Model UN team members were recognized during the Meigs Local Board of Education Meeting. Team members in attendance are pictured with Board Student Achievement Liaison Heather Hawley and Model UN advisor Sarah Lee. Meigs Local Students of the Month were recognized during the recent board meeting. Students in attendance are pictured with Board Student Achievement Liaison Heather Hawley.