Flu, strep throat on the rise

MEIGS COUNTY — The Meigs County Health Department has learned of a large number of influenza and strep throat cases throughout Meigs County.

Our office has received multiple calls about shutting down the area school districts from concerned parents; however, the health department does not have the authority to force schools to shut down due to excessive illness. This is left up to the discretion of the school district. We have communicated and given guidance to local school districts in regards to influenza and the best steps to minimize the spread of the illness.

The Meigs County Health Department suggest students not attend school if they exhibit some or all of these influenza symptoms:

· fever or feeling feverish/chills

· cough

· sore throat

· runny or stuffy nose

· muscle or body aches

· headaches

· fatigue (tiredness)

· some people may have vomiting and diarrhea, though this is more common in children than adults.

It’s important to note that not everyone with flu will have a fever. Additionally, students should remain at home for 24 hours after symptoms have subsided without a fever reducing aid.

The Meigs County Health Department suggest students not attend school if they exhibit some or all of these strep throat symptoms:

· Sore throat that can start very quickly

· Pain when swallowing

· Fever

· Red and swollen tonsils, sometimes with white patches or streaks of pus

· Tiny, red spots on the roof of the mouth (the soft or hard palate)

· Swollen lymph nodes in the front of the neck

· Headache

· Stomach Pain

· Nausea

· Vomiting

If you have a family member who exhibits symptoms of influenza or strep throat, we suggest families isolate the member to reduce the risk of spread, along with disinfecting your home.

For more information about influenza and strep throat visit www.cdc.gov.

Health dept. offers advice on how to prevent spread of illness