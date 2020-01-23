Bids opened for sale of former dealership

POMEROY — Five bids were submitted to the Meigs County Commissioners for the purchase of the former Mark Porter dealership on East Main Street in Pomeroy.

The sealed bids were opened during the regular meeting of the commissioners on Thursday.

Bids were submitted as follows: Bid 1 — $720,001; Bid 2 — $781,001; Bid 3 — $660,001; Bid 4 — one year lease of $1,500 per month, with a $300,000 purchase option at the end of the one year, from Meigs Auto Service; Bid 5 — $586,000 from Ted Dexter.

Bidders 1, 2 and 3 remained silent on the name of the bidder, giving only an email address for the commissioners to contact regarding the bids.

President of the Commissioners Randy Smith stated that the board would table the decision on the awarding of purchase for one week to review the information with Economic Development Director Perry Varnadoe and to reach out to the bidders regarding the property.

Smith reminded that the commissioners are not required to accept the highest bid and have the option to reject all bids.

The property is owned by the county and was most recently leased to Mark Porter Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram prior to the dealership moving to its new location near Rocksprings in the former Alligator Jack’s building.

A decision on the bids could take place as soon as the next meeting of the commissioners on Jan. 30.

In other business, the commissioners heard from Board of Elections member Sandy Iannarelli regarding security concerns at the Board of Elections building. Commissioner Smith is to check into the potential for a security system to be installed at the building which also houses the Meigs County OSU Extension and that local farm bureau.

Funds were established and funds appropriated in relation to five recent grant awards. The grants were as follows: County Court Technology Grant, $217,733.90; Common Pleas Technology Grant, $24,929.93; Clerk of Courts Technology Grant, $53,972; Sheriff’s Office Overtime, $5,400; Sheriff’s Office Overtime 2019 (Task Force), $6,546.65.

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

