Commissioners hear from FFA officers

POMEROY — Racine Southern FFA President Raeven Reedy and Vice President Kristin McKay addressed the Meigs County Commissioners during last week’s regular meeting, updating the board on the activities of the organization.

The officers stated that they wanted to let the commissioners know what the Racine Southern FFA Chapter does throughout the year with activities, community service, fundraising and other items. They also hoped to become more involved in government and to add the commissioners as members of the FFA support group.

Currently their are 100 students involved in the FFA program at Racine Southern, including all eighth graders who are taking an agriculture class for the first time this school year. The eighth graders are working toward their FFA Discovery Degree.

Teacher Jenna Meeks told the commissioners that both Reedy and McKay will be applying for their State Degree this year.

Among the community service activities the FFA Chapter takes part in are food baskets at the holidays, trash pickup in the district, the angel tree at Southern and with a local nursing home.

The Chapter also conducts fundraising activities throughout the year including the fruit sale, beef jerky sale, strawberry sale, flower sale and other activities.

FFA members have the opportunity to earn scholarships. College visits and information on apprenticeships are also presented to the FFA members. They take part in field trips, State and National Convention and other activities to meet with other chapters, network, and work on skills.

The FFA members work to promote a healthy lifestyle in the whole school through Ag Olympics and other games.

The commissioners expressed their support for the group and invited them to stop in the office at any time.

In other business, the commissioners provided a 30 day notice to Sheriff Keith Wood that they intend to work on a quarterly budget for the sheriff’s office. A resolution to move toward the quarterly budget approval could be presented at the Feb. 20 meeting of the commissioners. Sheriff Wood stated that he has been meeting with the administrative staff and will continue to meet with staff and the commissioners to work toward budget solutions. He noted that housing and the items related to housing are the primary budget issues. This includes not only housing costs, but transportation of inmates to outside facilities and medical care for inmates. Long-term housing of inmates is also a concern, something that the sheriff and commissioners expressed that they could work with the court and prosecutor to help with.

John Rinaldi of Green Cab spoke to the commissioners about medical transportation through the Department of Job and Family Services. Rinaldi invited Commissioner Randy Smith to meet with him further to discuss the matter.

The commissioners meet each Thursday at 11 a.m. in their office on the third floor of the Meigs County Courthouse.

Racine Southern FFA officers Kristin McKay and Raeven Reedy are pictured with Meigs County Commissioners Jimmy Will, Randy Smith and Tim Ihle during the recent Commissioner meeting. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/01/web1_1.22-Commissioners-FFA.jpg Racine Southern FFA officers Kristin McKay and Raeven Reedy are pictured with Meigs County Commissioners Jimmy Will, Randy Smith and Tim Ihle during the recent Commissioner meeting. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel