Racine Council holds meeting

RACINE — Racine Village Council recently held its organizational meeting with council members Chad Hubbard and Mony Wood being sworn in by Mayor Scott Hill.

Hubbard was reelected to council, while Wood is a new member of council.

Ian Wise was selected to serve as President Pro Temp of council. Appointments made by Hill and approved by council included: John Holman, village administrator; Boyd Bailey, fire chief; Doug Little, village solicator; Michael Hupp, village marshal, subject to the probation period required by state code.

Council readopted the rules of council and set the regular monthly meetings for the first Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m. Should that day be a holiday, the meeting would be held the next Monday.

Council members Kevin Dugan and Chad Hubbard were selected to serve with fire department representatives on the Firemen’s Dependency Board.

During the regular meeting, which followed the organizational meeting, Ray McComas with Kinder Insurance went over the village’s insurance coverage. This is Racine’s 31st year in the Ohio Plan. Council approved the plan and payment of $22,038, with the village receiving a discount of $2,024.

Council approved a resolution authorizing the hiring of Ohio First Responders Group to be the grant writer for the various grants available to the fire department.

Village administrator and water operator John Holman reported that the difference between water pumped and treated to water billed is down to 4.1 percent. He requested and council approved to contract for GPS mapping of the water meters.

Hubbard, who recently attended a meeting of SOPEC (the electrical group recently selected to handle village resident electric service), brought a plaque recognizing Racine as joining the group. Hubbard advised that the village buildings will be able to take advantage of the electrical cost savings with SOPEC in July.

Mayor Hill was authorized to obtain engineering information on several projects for future grants.

Minutes of the previous meeting were approved, and council acknowledged receipt of the list of paid bills and a financial statement.

Attending the meeting were council members Bob Beegle, Kevin Dugan, Chad Hubbard, Ian Wise, and Mony Wood. Council member Ashli Peterman was absent from the meeting.

The next meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 3.

Information provided by councilman Bob Beegle.