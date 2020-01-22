Two injured in crash

CHESTER/ROCKSPRINGS — Two people were flown to the hospital following a two vehicle crash near Chester on Wednesday morning.

According to a news release from the Gallipolis Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Arlene S. Downer, 58, of Pomeroy and Jack Downer, 56, of Pomeroy were flown by MedFlight to Cabell Huntington and St. Mary’s Hospitals, respectively, with incapacitating injuries. Both were wearing safety belts at the time of the crash

Arlene Downer was the driver of a 2013 Ford Fusion which was traveling southbound on State Route 7 when it reportedly went left of center striking a 2018 Kenworth T680 driven by Anthony A. Sapp, 62, of Milton, West Virginia.

The crash occurred at 9:33 a.m. near mile post 14 on State Route 7.

According to the news release, drugs and alcohol are not factors in the crash, which remains under investigation by the post.

A second crash also occurred around the same time on Wednesday morning, this one a two vehicle crash at the intersection of State Route 7 and US Route 33 near Rocksprings.

According to a run report from the Pomeroy Volunteer Fire Department, upon arrival of personnel on-scene, one vehicle was partially in the roadway, while a second had went over a small hill, into a rock filled ditch line. One occupant was assisted from their vehicle by EMS and fire crews, while all other occupants had self-extricated from the vehicles. Pumper 1 personnel blocked traffic in the debris lane, and cleared the roadway after OSP conducted their photographs and investigation. Crews were released after the vehicle that was in the roadway was removed by the wrecker company.

Minor injuries were reported from the crash.

Responding to the scene was Pomeroy Pumper 1, Meigs County EMS, the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 33 Auto Towing, Racine Service Center Towing, and ODOT.