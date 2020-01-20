Trees to Textbooks invests in local schools, communities

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Fourteen rural Ohio school districts and their corresponding counties and townships will share more than $1.5 million from the sale of timber from Ohio’s state forests, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Forestry.

“Investing in education is essential for our state,” said Gov. Mike DeWine. “Trees to Textbooks not only supports sound forest management, but helps our schools prepare Ohio students for the future.”

Through the ODNR Division of Forestry’s Trees to Textbooks program, a percentage of the revenue generated from state forest management activity goes to the county, township and school district in which the activity took place.

In Meigs County, Eastern Local Schools received $3,379.12, with Meigs County and Olive Township each receiving $1,689.56.

“The future of conservation depends on education,” said ODNR Director Mary Mertz. “ODNR is proud to support Ohio’s schools and their students.”

The ODNR Division of Forestry began distributing timber revenues to counties and townships in the early 1980s. Since the Trees to Textbooks program started in 1999, more than $32 million has been shared with Ohio school districts and local governments.

The ODNR Division of Forestry is responsible for the care of more than 200,000 acres of state forests. State forestry experts manage these woodlands for overall health and diversity, soil and water conservation, improved wildlife habitat and a variety of recreational opportunities. Selected trees or areas of woodland are harvested through a competitive bid process, which includes requirements for sound management practices. All work is conducted by certified master loggers under strict monitoring.

The Ohio Division of Forestry promotes the wise use and sustainable management of Ohio’s public and private woodlands. To learn more about Ohio’s woodlands, visit forestry.ohiodnr.gov. Follow us on Instagram at @odnrforestry. ODNR ensures a balance between wise use and protection of our natural resources for the benefit of all. Visit the ODNR website at ohiodnr.gov.