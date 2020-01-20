Pomeroy Council holds first meeting of 2020

POMEROY — Beginning of the year administration was the primary focus when Pomeroy Village Council met recently.

Council announced the Jan. 20 regularly scheduled meeting has been cancelled in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Council will meet on the next scheduled date of Feb. 3 at 7 p.m.

Nick Michael was elected Council President and Robert’s Rules were adopted for the year.

There was discussion of placing a police levy on the fall ballot but no action was taken. The levy is expected to be the same 3 mill levy that failed to pass when offered to voters last fall.

Two resolutions were passed. Resolution 39-20, Water Pollution Control Loan Fund, allows Council to apply to purchase a backup generator for the Fourth Street sewer station.The WPCLF provides financial and technical assistance on a wide variety of projects, and if awarded, the amount would cover 100 percent of the cost of the generator.

Resolution 38-20, Appropriations, was passed giving the village permanent appropriations for the year.

The Village of Pomeroy insures all village vehicles under the Ohio Plan for municipal insurance. Kinder Insurance has been the provider for several years, and informed the village rates have decreased by one percent despite the fact the village added more equipment to the 2020 policy.

A motion was approved to proceed with the sale of three police vehicles that include a Humvee and two Crown Victorias. The vehicles will be advertised and offered for sealed bid in the near future.

Council went into executive session to discuss employee compensation. At the conclusion of the session it was announced no action was taken.

Pomeroy Village Council meets the first and third Monday of each month at 7 p.m. with exceptions of holidays. The next regularly scheduled meeting is Feb. 3 at 7 p.m.

By Lorna Hart Special to the Sentinel

Lorna Hart is a freelance writer for The Daily Sentinel.

