Southern recognizes students, board

RACINE — The Southern Local Board of Education recently held its 2020 organizational meeting and January meeting, recognizing STORM Students of the Month and celebrating School Board Recognition Month.

To begin the meetings, new board member Ashli Peterman and re-elected board member Denny Evans were given the oath of office.

Brenda Johnson was elected to serve as President of the Southern Local Board of Education for 2020, with Denny Evans to serve as vice president. Johnson was also appointed as the legislative liaison to the Ohio School Boards Association and as a delegate to the Ohio School Boards Association Annual Conference. Peterman was appointed as the alternate.

The entire board was appointed to the negotiations committee, with Evans appointed the SLEA negotiations representative and Peterman as the OAPSE management committee member. Other board members are Dennis Teaford and Tom Woods.

In other business during the organizational meeting, the board,

Authorized the treasurer to establish the Board Member Service Fund not to exceed $5,000 for expenses incurred by board members in performance of their duties for the 2020 and 2021 fiscal years.

Approved the Treasurer’s Faithful Performance Bond and the Board President’s Bond in the amount of $20,000 each with Reed and Baur Insurance.

Approved standing authorizations as recommended by the superintendent and treasurer to allow district business to be conducted expediently.

During the regular meeting, which followed the organizational meeting, the district celebrated School Board Recognition Month. Students created thank you notes and posters that were used to decorate the board room to honor our board members.

STORM Students of the Month recognized were Tanner Harmon (third grade), Elise McKendree (first grade) and Piper Hill (fifth grade).

A supplemental contract was approved for Jody Harrison as prom advisor.

Jacob Hoback and Erin Johnson were approved as substitute teachers. Andrea Smith and Deanna Tucker were approved as substitute aides.

In other business, the board,

Approved revised appropriations in the amount of $13,069,183.22.

Approved a quote from Brewer and Company to replace the control board for the fire pump system at a cost of $14,500.

Approved a transfer of $281.55 from the Class of 2019 fund to the Student Council fund.

Approved participation in the OSBA Legal Assistance Fund at a cost of $250.

Approved a quote from Runyon Lock Service LLC to install a CDVI Atrium Access Control System in the amount not to exceed $6,217.

Meetings of the Southern Local Board of Education will take place at 6:30 p.m. on the last Monday of each month in the Kathryn Hart Community Center unless otherwise announced.

The next meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 24 in the Kathryn Hart Community Center.

STORM Student of the Month Elise McKendree is pictured with Principal Tricia McNickle and Board President Brenda Johnson. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/01/web1_1.17-Southern-1.jpg STORM Student of the Month Elise McKendree is pictured with Principal Tricia McNickle and Board President Brenda Johnson. Courtesy photo STORM Student of the Month Piper Hill is pictured with Principal Tricia McNickle and Board President Brenda Johnson. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/01/web1_1.17-Southern-2.jpg STORM Student of the Month Piper Hill is pictured with Principal Tricia McNickle and Board President Brenda Johnson. Courtesy photo STORM Student of the Month Tanner Harmon is pictured with Principal Tricia McNickle and Board President Brenda Johnson. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/01/web1_1.17-Southern-3.jpg STORM Student of the Month Tanner Harmon is pictured with Principal Tricia McNickle and Board President Brenda Johnson. Courtesy photo Southern Local Board of Education members (front, from left) Ashli Peterman, Tom Woods, Denny Evans (back, from left) Dennis Teaford and Brenda Johnson. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/01/web1_1.17-Southern-4.jpg Southern Local Board of Education members (front, from left) Ashli Peterman, Tom Woods, Denny Evans (back, from left) Dennis Teaford and Brenda Johnson. Courtesy photo