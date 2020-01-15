Council members sworn in

MIDDLEPORT — The first meeting of 2020 for the Middleport Village Council was called to order by incoming Mayor Fred Hoffman, who then swore in Village Council members Ben Reed and Susan Page. Later, Reed was elected Council President.

Mayor Hoffman also swore in Matt Lyons following approval of his appointment to fill the open council position left by Carolyn French’s resignation in December.

After approval to pay bills, reports from the offices of the Building Inspector, Village Administrator, Police Chief and Jail Administrator, and the Fire Chief were presented to Council.

In other business, the following positions were approved for 2020: Rick Hedges, Solicitor; Dawn Burden-Jordan, full-time jail administrative assistant, and Jeremy Fisher, Magistrate; Gretchen Hammond, Jail Health Authority. Ordinance 125-20 to establish a wage increase for the Police department and jail was discussed.

Council then moved to the appointment of the following committees for 2020:

Finance: Sharon Older, Chairperson; Susan Page, Ben Reed. Committee is to formulate budgets, review finances each month, and approve expenses, other items as needed.

Streets: Brian Conde, Chairperson; Sharon Older, Ben Reed. Committee to to address care of streets, signs, lighting, and recommendations and supervision of improvements.

Safety, Police and Fire Departments: Brian Conde, Chairperson; Ben Reed, Sharon Older. Committee is to work with police and fire departments to provide adequate protection for village residents.

Insurance: Emerson Heighton, Chairperson; Ben Reed, Susan Page. Committee is to review of all village insurance and to make recommendations on any changes.

Recreation: Ben Reed, Chairperson; Brian Conde, Emerson Heighton, Dave Boyd. Committee is to provide supervision and make recommendations on all village park activities and improvements.

Ordinance: Susan Page, Chairperson; Emerson Heighton. Committee is to recommend updates to village ordinances and suggest new ordinances as needed.

Human Resources: Ben Reed, Chairperson; Susan Page, Emerson Heighton. Committee is to oversee and make recommendations on all employee salaries, benefits and work rules.

Utilities (Water, Sewer, Refuse): Sharon Older, Chairperson; Ben Reed. Committee is to review utility operations as needed and make recommendations they feel necessary.

Local Business Planning: Brian Conde, Chairperson; Ben Reed, Sharon Older. Committee is to keep in touch with local businesses, make recommendations on any problems, and work with Mayor on attracting needed new businesses and industries into the village.

Residential Improvement: Susan Page, Chairperson; Sharon Older. Committee is to recommend improvements in residential areas and recommend methods to attract new housing

Cemetery: Sharon Older, Chairperson; Emerson Heighton, Brian Conde. Committee is to oversee and make recommendations on upkeep and cemetery operations.

Mayor Fred Hoffman gives the oath of office to council members Ben Reed and Susan Page. Mayor Fred Hoffman also swore in Matt Lyons, who was appointed to fill the open council position left by Carolyn French's resignation.

By Lorna Hart Special to the Sentinel

Lorna Hart is a freelance writer for The Daily Sentinel.

