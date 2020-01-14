HNB Family Night fun

Dash for Cash participants at Meigs are shown with their winnings.

Two of the youngest participants at the Meigs Dash for Cash are pictured with their winnings.

One participant stretches to reach a few more dollars.

Home National Bank employees are pictured at the Meigs High School Family Night.

Participants in the Southern Dash for Cash are pictured with their winnings.

Participants in the Southern Dash for Cash are pictured with their winnings.

Home National Bank employees are pictured at the Southern High School Family Night.

Southern Principals Tricia McNickle and Daniel Otto are pictured with their Dash for Cash winnings.