HNB Family Night fun


Participants in the Southern Dash for Cash are pictured with their winnings.


https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/01/web1_Meigs-1.jpgDash for Cash participants at Meigs are shown with their winnings. Courtesy of Home National Bank

https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/01/web1_Meigs-2.jpgTwo of the youngest participants at the Meigs Dash for Cash are pictured with their winnings. Courtesy of Home National Bank

https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/01/web1_Meigs-3.jpgOne participant stretches to reach a few more dollars. Courtesy of Home National Bank

https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/01/web1_Meigs-4.jpgHome National Bank employees are pictured at the Meigs High School Family Night. Courtesy of Home National Bank

https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/01/web1_Southern-2.jpgParticipants in the Southern Dash for Cash are pictured with their winnings. Courtesy of Home National Bank

https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/01/web1_Southern-3.jpgParticipants in the Southern Dash for Cash are pictured with their winnings. Courtesy of Home National Bank

https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/01/web1_Southern-4.jpgHome National Bank employees are pictured at the Southern High School Family Night. Courtesy of Home National Bank

https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/01/web1_Southern-5.jpgSouthern Principals Tricia McNickle and Daniel Otto are pictured with their Dash for Cash winnings. Courtesy of Home National Bank