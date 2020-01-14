Dashing for cash

RACINE/ROCKSPRINGS — For more than two decades Home National Bank has hosted “Family Night” at local high school basketball games and the 2019-20 season is no exception.

The bank, which has locations in both the Southern and Meigs Local school districts, hosted Family Night on Friday at the Southern High School boys basketball game and on Saturday at Meigs High School boys basketball game.

The event included free admission to the game, a shooting contest and the ever-popular “Dash for Cash” where cash in varying amounts is placed on the gymnasium floor for participants to crawl around in an effort to grab as much as they can.

One bonus game of Dash for Cash at Southern was between principals Tricia McNickle and Daniel Otto, with the funds going to their grade level funds at the school.

Home National Bank hosted Family Night on Saturday evening at Meigs High School, with several people taking part in the famous “Dash for Cash”. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/01/web1_1-Meigs.jpg Home National Bank hosted Family Night on Saturday evening at Meigs High School, with several people taking part in the famous “Dash for Cash”. Courtesy of Home National Bank During Friday evening’s Dash for Cash at Southern High School on young participant eyes the prize. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/01/web1_Southern-1.jpg During Friday evening’s Dash for Cash at Southern High School on young participant eyes the prize. Courtesy of Home National Bank

HNB hosts Family Night