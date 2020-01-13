EMS announces employees of the year

POMEROY – Meigs County EMS Director Robert Jacks has announced that Paramedic Derek Rhodes has been selected as the 2019 Field Employee of the Year. Dispatcher Eric Klein was selected as the 911 Communications Employee of the Year.

The selection of Paramedic Rhodes and Dispatcher Klein is in recognition of outstanding service during 2019 to the citizens of Meigs County. Fellow employees from Meigs County EMS chose both recipients based on leadership abilities, professional ethics, courteous treatment of others, enthusiastic work attitude, and cooperation with supervisors, peers, and the public.

Director Jacks described both employees as dedicated public servants that go above and beyond to serve the citizens of Meigs County.

Paramedic Rhodes joined Meigs County EMS in 2018 and has served at Station 11. Rhodes is a graduate of River Valley High School and resides in Bidwell with his wife Leslie. Derek also serves his community as a firefighter with the Springfield Township Volunteer Fire Department.

Dispatcher Klein joined MCEMS/911 in 2018. Klein resides in Racine and is a graduate of TRECA Academy. Eric is the son of Kevin and Mary Klein. Eric also serves his community as a firefighter with the Syracuse Volunteer Fire Department.

Dispatcher Eric Klein (left) and Paramedic Derek Rhodes (right) https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/01/web1_1.14-EMS.jpg Dispatcher Eric Klein (left) and Paramedic Derek Rhodes (right) Courtesy photo