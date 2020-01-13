PVH welcomes new oncologist

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Pleasant Valley Hospital (PVH) recently welcomed Richard Tenglin, MD, a medical oncologist and hematologist who specializes in providing cancer care for adult and elderly patients. Dr. Tenglin will treat patients at the Edwards Comprehensive Cancer Center at Pleasant Valley Hospital.

“For over thirty-seven years, Dr. Tenglin has provided extraordinary, high-quality oncology and hematology services to people throughout the United States including our members of the United States Armed Forces. Pleasant Valley Hospital is tremendously excited to bring Dr. Tenglin to the people in our region as he joins our elite group of clinicians and managers who care deeply about their patients and their communities,” said Jeff Noblin, FACHE, CEO. “Pleasant Valley Hospital is committed to providing world-class care to patients across the communities we serve.”

Dr. Tenglin earned his medical doctorate from the Uniformed Services University School of Medicine in Bethesda, Maryland. He completed his internal medicine residency and fellowship in hematology and oncology at Madigan Army Medical Center in Tacoma, Washington. Dr. Tenglin worked as an oncologist and hematologist at Fitzsimons Army Medical Center in Denver, Colorado. He is certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine. Dr. Tenglin is a member of the American Society of Clinical Oncology, Association of Military Surgeons of the US and American Society of Hematology.

For more information about oncology and hematology services at the Edwards Comprehensive Cancer Center at Pleasant Valley Hospital, please call 304-675-1759.

