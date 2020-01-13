Grand jury indicts 12

POMEROY — Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney James K. Stanley announces that on Jan. 9, the Meigs County Grand Jury returned indictments against 12 individuals.

Indictments were returned as follows:

Courtney Clayton, 27, of Belpre, Ohio, was indicted for Non-Support of Dependents, a felony of the fifth degree. Clayton is alleged to have failed to provide support to a minor child for at least 26 weeks out of the previous 104 weeks and is alleged to owe an arrearage of $1,815.56. The Meigs County Department of Job & Family Services, Child Support Enforcement Agency investigated this matter.

Randy Ebersbach, 63, of Langsville, Ohio was indicted for Gross Sexual Imposition, a felony of the fourth degree, and Public Indecency, a felony of the fifth degree. Ebersbach is alleged to have had sexual contact with a minor and to have exposed himself to the same minor. The Meigs County Department of Job & Family Services, Children Services and the Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office investigated this matter.

Richard Fuller, 42, of Bidwell, Ohio, was indicted for Non-Support of Dependents, a felony of the fifth degree. Fuller is alleged to have failed to provide support to a minor child for at least 26 weeks out of the previous 104 weeks and is alleged to owe an arrearage of $11,549.19. The Meigs County Department of Job & Family Services, Child Support Enforcement Agency investigated this matter.

Curtis Lambert, 53, of Middleport, Ohio, was indicted for Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth degree. Lambert is alleged to have been in possession of methamphetamine during a traffic stop in the Village of Middleport. The Middleport Police Department investigated this matter.

Wesley McKinney, 30, of Pomeroy, Ohio, was indicted for Theft, a felony of the third degree. McKinney is alleged to have stolen a firearm from an individual. The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office investigated this matter.

Randall Meyers, 43, of Langsville, Ohio, was indicted for Gross Sexual Imposition, a felony of the fourth degree, and Aggravated Menacing, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Meyers is alleged to have had sexual contact with a minor. Meyers is also alleged to have pointed a shotgun at a law enforcement officer during an encounter in which the officer sought to execute a search warrant for Meyers’ DNA. The Meigs County Department of Job & Family Services, Children Services and the Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office investigated this matter.

Tommy Moore, 34, of Athens, Ohio, was indicted for Theft, a felony of the fourth degree. Moore is alleged to have stolen a motor vehicle from a residence in Middleport. The Middleport Police Department investigated this matter.

Chelcie Mullins, 26, of Long Bottom, Ohio, was indicted for Illegal Use of Food Stamps or WIC Program Benefits, a felony of the fourth degree. Mullins is alleged to have failed to report changes in household income affecting benefits received on multiple occasions which resulted in over payments made to Mullins which were expended and unrecovered. The Meigs County Department of Job & Family Services and the Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office investigated this matter.

Daniel Murphy, 39, of Long Bottom, Ohio, was indicted for Felonious Assault, a felony of the second degree. Murphy is alleged to have attempted to run over another individual with his motor vehicle. The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office investigated this matter.

Anthony Smith, 53, of Rutland, Ohio, was indicted for Theft, a felony of the fifth degree, and Injuring Trees of Another, a misdemeanor of the fourth degree. Smith is alleged to have cut trees on the land of another without permission, to have taken those trees without permission, and to have damaged other trees in the process. One hundred trees were allegedly destroyed as a result of this activity. The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources investigated this matter.

Shannon Williams, 47, of Racine, Ohio, was indicted for Theft, a felony of the fifth degree. Williams is alleged to have stolen a store’s deposit bag containing $4,811.84 that was accidentally left unaccompanied by a store employee. The Pomeroy Police Department investigated this matter.

Joseph Wood, 18, of Racine, Ohio, was indicted for Failure to Comply with Order or Signal of Police Officer, a felony of the third degree, and Falsification, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Wood is alleged to have fled from a deputy attempting to stop Wood’s vehicle and to have created a risk of physical harm to others and their property during the pursuit. Wood is alleged to have crashed his vehicle, fled on foot, and then falsely reported his vehicle stolen. The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office investigated this matter.

All cases will proceed in the Meigs County Court of Common Pleas.

For informational purposes, possible penalties for felony offenses committed before March 22, 2019 include: felonies of the first degree- 3-11 years in prison and up to a $20,000 fine; felonies of the second degree- 2-8 years in prison and up to a $15,000 fine; felonies of the third degree- 9-36 months in prison and up to a $10,000 fine; felonies of the fourth degree- 6-18 months in prison and up to a $5,000 fine; felonies of the fifth degree- 6-12 months in prison and up to a $2,500 fine. Possible penalties for first and second degree felonies committed on or after March 22, 2019 include: felonies of the first degree- a minimum sentence of 3-11 years in prison with an indefinite maximum sentence of up to 16.5 years in prison and up to a $20,000 fine; felonies of the second degree- a minimum sentence of 2-8 years in prison with an indefinite maximum sentence of up to 12 years in prison and up to a $15,000 fine. For most felonies of the fourth and fifth degrees, sentencing guidelines found in the Ohio Revised Code require first-time offenders to be sentenced to community control unless certain conditions exist permitting the imposition of a prison sentence.

Information provided by the Meigs County Prosecutor’s Office.