Board members sworn in

ROCKSPRINGS — Meigs Local Board of Education members were sworn in during the recent organizational meeting, beginning their new four year terms.

The oath of office was administered to board members Roger Abbott, Tony Hawk and Barbara Musser.

Ryan Mahr was elected President of the Board, with Roger Abbott elected as vice president. Barbara Musser will serve as the legislative liaison and Heather Hawley as the student achievement liaison.

Regular board meetings were scheduled for the second and fourth Wednesdays of each month at 6:30 p.m. at the central office or other announced school based location. Board member salary was set as $125 per meeting.

Standing authorizations were approved to allow for the superintendent and chief financial officer to conduct the business of the district. Bricker & Eckler LLP was approved as legal counsel for the district.

The Daily Sentinel, Ohio Auditor of State website and Meigs Local School District website were approved as official resources for publications as required by law.

During the regular meeting, the board approved a waiver day for Jan. 21, in place of the waiver day which was scheduled for April 14.

Erin Johnson was approved as a substitute teacher for the 2019-20 school year as approved by the Athens-Meigs Educational Service Center.

The board accepted the resignation of Luke Radcliff as substitute bus driver.

In other business, the board,

Accepted a donation from Toyota 4 Good Program in the amount of $5,000.

Accepted a donation from WSAZ Children’s in the amount of $500 for Meigs Middle School.

Approved a health screening bonus for all employees enrolled in the district’s medical plan who participate in the waiver day health fair.

Approved obtaining the board president position bond from Reed and Baur Insurance.

Approved membership to the Ohio School Boards Association and the OSBA Legal Assistance Fund.

Approved continued membership in the Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA).

Approved financial reports, bills, and minutes as presented.

Waived the filing of the tax budget and hearing as granted by the Meigs County Budget Commission.

The next meeting of the Meigs Local Board of Education is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 22 at Meigs High School.

Meigs Board of Education members Tony Hawk, Barbara Musser and Roger Abbott were sworn in during the recent organizational meeting. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/01/web1_1.14-Meigs-Board.jpg Meigs Board of Education members Tony Hawk, Barbara Musser and Roger Abbott were sworn in during the recent organizational meeting. Courtesy photo

Meigs holds organizational meeting