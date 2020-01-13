For the record

Meigs County Probate Court

POMEROY — Marriage licenses were recently issued in Meigs County Probate Court to the following couples:

Matthew Allen Eblin Jr. of Pomeroy and Megan Rachelle Bowling of Racine;

James Allen Goody and Jennifer Mae Larson, both of Gallipolis;

Jody Lynn Custer and Tara Lynn Priddy, both of Pomeroy;

Ryan Allen McCabe of Pomeroy and Shyra Lynn Summers of Middleport;

Cecil A. McConnell Jr. of Coeburn, Virginia, and Abigail J. Bearhs of Pomeroy;

Jason Daniel Hughes and Jenny Lynn Snider, both of Albany;

James Samuel Rucker Jr. and Rebecca Irene Stine, both of Racine;

Daniel Lee Marr Jr. of Letart, W.Va., and Heather Dawn Goble of Syracuse;

Bradley Joseph Brown and Heather Ann Brooks, both of Pomeroy;

Paul Eugene Wilson of Racine and Lora Loree Stone of Albany;

Anthony Paul Frederick and Angela Nicole Roberts, both of Racine;

Timothy Jacob Duncan Wise of Wilkesville and Rikki Lynn Parsons of Pomeroy;

James Robert Witney and Tracey Lynn Perez, both of Albany;

Blake Edward Klein and Tara Lynn Myers, both of Reedsville;

Philip Joseph Custer and April Lynn Burke, both of Middleport;

James Jarrod Circle of Racine and Lora Michelle Davis of New Haven W.Va.;

Chester Brent Rose and Carrie Ann Gloeckner, both of Racine;

Joe L Anthony and Natalie Ann Morehead, both of Middleport.