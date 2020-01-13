Airbnb workshop to be held

POMEROY — Property owners interested in sharing space with travelers will learn how to list their properties with Airbnb and start earning income through a two-part training that begins Jan 19, 2020

Sponsored by a partnership between Pomeroy Merchants Association and Rural Action, the training includes two sessions over the course of two weeks, for a total of six hours. Developed by the Mountain Association for Community Economic Development (MACED) with the guidance of nine Airbnb hosts from across eastern Kentucky and facilitated by an Airbnb superhost, the hands-on workshop will teach participants how to:

• Develop an Airbnb listing

• Market their property

• Comply with local taxes and regulations

• Connect with local tourism efforts for maximum visibility

“Tourism and travel are growing, and home sharing provides more non-traditional options for visitors while keeping dollars local,” said Maureen Burns, Airbnb owner. “That’s a win-win for both property owners and the community.”

Opportunity exists in rural communities to grow the home sharing market. According to Airbnb statistics, only 12 percent of listings are in rural areas. There were 450 active rural hosts in Ohioin 2017.

The typical rural Airbnb host earns $3,400 annually. Property owners keep 97 percent of the listing price when they list with the online home-sharing site.

Training sessions are Sunday Jan., 19, 2020 from 2-5 p.m. at The Brickhouse Apothecary: 105 Butternut Ave. Pomeroy, Ohio 45769. Light snacks will be provided.

For more information, or to register, email ​ellie@ruralaction.org​ or call 740-590-7661. Burns can be reached at 740-594-5522.

Event sponsored by Pomeroy Merchants, Rural Action