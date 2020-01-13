Eastern Board holds organizational meeting

REEDSVILLE — The Eastern Local Board of Education recently held their 2020 organizational meeting with Brandon Buckley elected as President of the Board.

In addition, Floyd Ridenour was elected vice president; Adam Will, legislative liaison; and Jessica Staley, student achievement liaison. Committees established for the 2020 calendar year include, Policy: Jessica Staley and Samantha Mugrage; Building and Grounds: Brandon Buckley and Floyd Ridenour; Personnel: Brandon Buckley and Adam Will; Public Relations: Floyd Ridenour and Adam Will.

The finance/audit committee was appointed to meet periodically with board treasurer and superintendent to monitor the district’s financial status. Members of the board appointed for the committee are Adam Will and Jessica Staley. The board approved the bond for the treasurer to be a fixed sum of $50,000 and the treasurer be authorized and directed to provide bond satisfactory to the Board of Education. Cost of the bond will be paid by the Board of Education.

Regular meetings of the Eastern Local Board of Education were set for the third Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m. in the elementary library conference room, with meetings subject to change.

During the regular meeting which followed the organizational meeting, the board accepted the retirement letters of Bonnie Owens and Cris Kuhn, both effective June 30, 2020.

Melissa Roush was approved as a VLA teacher/grader for the 2019-20 school year. Student teacher internships were approved for Aliyah Barker and Mallory Morrell for the spring semester.

Substitute teachers approved for the 2019-20 school year were Jacob Hoback, Robert Keene and Jessica Marcum.

The board approved the newly created Eastern Local Coaches Handbook effective starting spring sports 2019-20 school year.

The next meeting of the Eastern Local Board of Education will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 18, in the elementary library conference room.

Buckley to serve as board president