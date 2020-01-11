Banners to honor armed forces personnel

MEIGS COUNTY — “As we express our gratitude, we must never forget that the highest appreciation is not to utter words, but to live by them.” — President John F. Kennedy.

It is to honor and thank the men and women of the United States Armed Forces that local residents and veterans have launched the “Meigs County Armed Forces Banner Project”.

The goal of the project is to create and place banners to honor past and present Armed Services personnel with the display to begin on Memorial Day 2020. Banners will be approximately 18 inches by 36 inches in size.

“We believe this project is a way to thank and honor those great men and women who have served and are currently serving to make our country great. It will instill a sense of duty and honor of Country to our younger generations, which will aid them in becoming productive future citizens,” said project organizers. The project board is comprised of two civilians and four veterans from the county.

In just the short time since the Facebook page associated with the project has been active, the responses have been pouring in.

“It is obvious this is a project near and dear to Meigs County. The overwhelming interest and support is amazing. Meigs County loves its Veterans and Active Duty Military,” said organizers.

Applications are currently being accepted through Feb. 28 for the banners.

Honorees must meet a few requirements in order to have their photo and information displayed on the banners. The service member must have been born in, lived in or be a current resident of Meigs County; and must have served and have been honorably discharged of currently serving in the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, Coast Guard, National Guard or Merchant Marines.

Once made, the banners will be placed on poles along the walking path in Pomeroy, as well as along the main streets in Chester, Middleport, Racine, Reedsville, Rutland, Syracuse and Tuppers Plains. Applicants may request a banner placement location (village), but the locations cannot be guaranteed due to space limitations.

Applications can be found online on the Meigs County Armed Forces Banner Project Facebook page, at all Farmers Bank locations in Meigs County and at the Clerk of Courts office in the Meigs County Courthouse. Applications will soon be available at other businesses and location within the county.

Funding for the banners is coming from donations and corporate sponsorships as to be completed at no cost to the service member or their families.

Donations can be made at all Farmers Bank locations. Online payments can be made through the donor’s own online bill pay. Checks may be made payable to the Meigs County Armed Forces Banner Project and sent to any Farmers Bank location.

For more information visit the Meigs County Armed Forces Banner Project on Facebook, contact Shilo Little at 740-992-7260 or Sammi Mugrage at 740-416-0505, or email questions to banners4meigsvets@gmail.com.

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

