Honors in the arts

COLUMBUS — Two local arts leaders were among eight selected to receive 2020 Governor’s Awards.

Lora Lynn Snow of Gallipolis and Jorma Kaukonen’s Fur Peace Rance near Pomeroy were selected for the prestigious arts honors.

Snow has been selected as the winner in the Arts Administration category.

Snow is the founder and executive director of the Ariel-Ann Carson Dater Performing Arts Centre in Gallipolis, home of the Ohio Valley Symphony, the only professional orchestra in the Ohio River Valley. Snow, an oboist, was inspired in 1987 to form a professional orchestra in Gallia County and recognized the amazing acoustics in the long-neglected 1895 Ariel Opera House that had been abandoned for 25 years. She spearheaded the restoration and set about to organize the community toward the grand reopening of the historic Ariel in 1990.

Having a holistic view of the arts, Snow also established a music education program, a double reed festival, a community theatre troupe, and OVS woodwind and dance programs at the Ariel. An active recitalist, clinician, and consultant, Snow has taught at several universities and public schools. She is principal oboist for the Ohio Valley Symphony and OVS Woodwind Quintet, a member of the West Virginia Symphony, and a freelance musician.

Jorma Kaukonen’s Fur Peace Ranch in Pomeroy has been selected as a winner in the Community Development and Participation category.

Jorma Kaukonen’s Fur Peace Ranch was initially built in 1989 as “a ranch that grows guitar players,” but it has since transformed into so much more. Founded by Jorma and Vanessa Kaukonen, the former of whom performed with Jefferson Airplane and still performs regularly with Hot Tuna, Fur Peace Ranch is an immersive music camp, conference center, concert venue, and art gallery located in Meigs County. Guided by the belief in the power of music to promote peace and change lives for the better, Fur Peace Ranch supports local artists, farmers, and businesses and promotes the reach of the arts throughout Southeast Ohio and beyond.

Other award winners are as follows:

Arts education: Nigel Burgoine (Holland, Lucas County). He is the artistic director at the Ballet Theatre of Toledo.

Arts patron: The Charles H. Dater Foundation (Cincinnati, Hamilton County).

Business support of the arts: Nicolettecinemagraphics (Columbus, Franklin County).

Community development and participation: Joan Perch (Elyria, Lorain County). Perch is the program and outreach coordinator at the Campana Center for Ideation & Invention at Lorain County Community College.

Individual artist: Jesse Ayers, DMA (Canton, Stark County). Ayers is a composer and a professor of music at Malone University.

Individual artist: Andy Snow (Dayton, Montgomery County). Snow is a professional photographer and artist.

“Ohio is lucky to have individuals and organizations who are committed to transforming communities and touching lives through creative leadership, artistic accomplishments, and enthusiastic support of the arts in our great state. The Governor’s Awards are a special opportunity to celebrate Ohioans who exemplify what it means to make a difference through the power of the arts. On behalf of the Ohio Arts Council, I congratulate this year’s award recipients and thank them for the great work they do for the arts and culture in Ohio each and every day,” stated Ohio Arts Council Executive Director Donna S. Collins in a news release.

In recognition of their impactful and visionary leadership in Ohio’s creative sector and sustained dedication to promoting artistic excellence, awardees will be honored at a luncheon and ceremony on Wednesday, March 25, at 11 a.m. at the Columbus Athenaeum in downtown Columbus. Eight winners have been selected to receive awards at the 2020 Governor’s Awards for the Arts in Ohio, the State of Ohio’s most prestigious annual arts event.

A tradition since 1971, the Governor’s Awards showcase and celebrate exceptional Ohio artists, arts organizations, arts leaders and patrons, and business support of the arts.

Award recipients will be presented with the only arts award in the state that is conferred by the governor. Each of the winners will receive an original work of art by Cleveland-based artist Barry Underwood, which they will accept on stage during the event.

For more information about the Governor’s Awards, visit oac.ohio.gov/governorsawards.

Information provided by the Ohio Arts Council.

In this file photo, Ariel-Ann Carson Dater Performing Arts Centre Executive Director Lora Snow (left) discusses the McIntyre Suite inspired by Oscar Odd McIntyre, the famed passed Gallipolis columnist and reporter, with McIntyre biography writer Scott Williams (center) and area actor Seth Argabright (right). Jorma Kaukonen's Fur Peace Rance near Pomeroy was among the recipients of the 2020 Governor's Awards.

