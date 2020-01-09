Commissioners hold organizational meeting

POMEROY — The Meigs County Commissioners approved several appointments and other matters as part of their regular and re-organizational meeting on Thursday.

Commissioner Randy Smith was selected to serve as President of the Board of Commissioners for 2020, with Commissioner Jimmy Will to serve as Vice President. Commissioner Tim Ihle was selected as the commissioner representative to the Board of Revisions.

Appointments approved as part of the re-organizational meeting included: Chris Shank, Director of the Department of Job and Family Services; Robbie Jacks, Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Director; Jamie Jones, Emergency Management Agency (EMA) Director; Ed Newman, Apiary Inspector; Dave Davis, Meigs County Water and Sewer (Supervisor); Coleen MurphySmith, Dog Warden; Rachael Schultz, Workers Comp; Shannon Spaun and Ronnie Casto, maintenance; Perry Varnadoe, Economic Development Director; Ed “Tate” Werry and Dan Nease, map office; Betsy Entsminger, clerk and grants administrator.

Additionally, the commissioners approved the renewal of a one year contract with Gallia County Coroner Dr. Daniel Whiteley to serve as the Meigs County Coroner. As Meigs County has no elected coroner, the county must contract with another elected coroner to fill the position. Dr. Whiteley is paid $34,170 in accordance with the coroner salary set by the state for the position.

The commissioners also approved the signing of paperwork to be submitted to the Ohio Department of Agriculture regarding the position of Apiary Inspector. According to the paperwork, last year there were 42 apiaries in Meigs County, with Newman completing 54 inspections of 341 bee colonies.

At the request of Economic Development Director Perry Varnadoe, the commissioners approved a letter of support for the Community Improvement Corporation as it seeks funding to build an additional building in the industrial park in Tuppers Plains.

The closure of the courthouse for holiday and other events was approved as follows: Jan. 1, New Years Day; Jan. 20, Martin Luther King Jr. Day; Feb. 17, President’s Day; March 17, half day closure for the primary election; May 25, Memorial Day; July 3, in observance of the July 4 holiday; Aug. 20, half day closure for the Meigs County Fair; Sept. 7, Labor Day; Oct. 12, Columbus Day; Nov. 3, half day closure for the general election; Nov. 11, Veterans Day; Nov. 26 and 27, Thanksgiving; Dec. 24, Christmas Eve; Dec. 25, Christmas; Dec. 31, New Year’s Eve.

For 2020, the weekly Meigs County Commissioner meetings will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday unless otherwise announced.

