WILKESVILLE — Ammie L. Hysell, 88, of Wilkesville, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at Maple Hills Nursing and Rehabilitation, McArthur, Ohio.

Born Oct. 24, 1931, at Uneeda, W.Va., to the late Doliver Welch and Clara Drummonds Welch. She worked as a store clerk and a homemaker.

Ammie is survived by her son, Jeff Hysell and nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by parents, Doliver and Clara Welch; husband, Harold A. Hysell, in 2013; and her brothers and sisters.

Services are Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Birchfield Funeral Home, Rutland, Ohio, with Pastor Larry Lemley officiating. Burial to follow at Athens Memory Gardens, Athens, Ohio. Family to receive friends Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, from 5-7 p.m. at funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent at birchfieldfuneralhome.com.