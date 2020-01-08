Officials sworn in

Judges Linda Warner and Mick Barr issued the oath of office to three local officials on Wednesday at the Meigs County Courthouse. John Hood was sworn in as Salisbury Township Trustee, while James W. Drust was sworn in as the Salisbury Township Fiscal Officer. Former Middleport Mayor Sandy Iannarelli was sworn in as a Republican member of the Meigs County Board of Elections. Iannarelli was selected for the position by the Meigs County Republican Central Committee to fill the vacancy left by Jimmy Stewart, who stepped down from the board as he is running for county recorder. Iannarelli will fill the remainder of the term which expires in May 2021. Pictured, from left, are James Durst, John Hood, Judge Linda Warner, Sandy Iannarelli, and Judge Mick Barr. Also pictured is Barr administering the oath of office to Iannarelli.

