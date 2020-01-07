Pitchford sworn in as Pomeroy Chief

POMEROY — Although Pomeroy Village Council did not have a quorum at Monday’s regularly scheduled meeting, an important task was accomplished — the swearing in of the new police chief.

Mayor Don Anderson administered the oath to Chris Pitchford, who had been approved by council on Dec. 18. Pitchford replaced long-time police chief Mark Proffitt, who stepped down at the end of 2019.

A Meigs resident for the past 20 years, Pitchford is a familiar face in the county, having served in the Middleport Police Department. Originally from Gallia County, he attended Rio Grande University and Pickaway Ross Career and Technical Center.

Pitchford said he grew up in public safety — his father was a paramedic and firefighter.

“I grew up watching my father, and I began my career as an Emergency Medical Technician and a firefighter, but I was drawn to law enforcement while attending Rio Grande,” said Pitchford.

After graduation, he entered the Buckeye Hills Police Academy and served in the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office before coming to Meigs.

As a Division Lieutenant in Middleport, Pitchford is familiar with the area’s challenges. He said he plans to concentrate on the needs of the Pomeroy Police Department and establish relationships with other law enforcement agencies including the Gallia-Meigs Task Force.

“Our budget is tight right now, but we want to be part of the conversation and plan future engagement with the Gallia-Meigs Task Force as resources allow,” said the chief.

After the swearing in ceremony, Mayor Anderson announced Council is proceeding with efforts to fill the vacancy left by John Musser’s retirement in December. In accordance with the Ohio Revised Code, council has been advertising for letters of interest that are due for submission by Jan. 16.

Pomeroy Council rescheduled the Jan. 6 meeting to Monday, Jan. 13, at 7 p.m.

By Lorna Hart Special to the Sentinel

Lorna Hart is a freelance writer for The Daily Sentinel.

