POMEROY — “Experience Meigs County” will be the focus of the 2020 Meigs County Tourism Guide, which is being produced by The Daily Sentinel and the Meigs County Chamber and Tourism.

The deadline to advertise in this year’s official guide is quickly approaching, as is the submission deadline for the calendar of events. The deadline to advertise in the guide is Friday, Jan. 17.

The guide will promote the county, its people, its businesses and attractions.

This will be a guide for residents of the area and non-residents alike, detailing many of the unique places and hidden gems of Meigs County, while highlighting the historic places and events that have made Meigs County the place it is today.

Stories and photos in the guide are to include community spotlights of the villages around the county, information on festivals and events, the Meigs County Fair, historic places in the county, the 25th annual St. Jude Trail Ride and much, much more.

The Chamber is currently working to compile the Calendar of Events for the guide. The deadline for submission of events is Jan. 14. A link to list your event may be found on the Meigs County Chamber and Tourism Facebook Page and The Daily Sentinel Facebook Page. You may also contact the Chamber at 740-992-5005.

Any business or organization which is interested in being part of the guide may contact The Daily Sentinel at 740-444-4293 or email Brenda Davis at bdavis@aimmediamidwest.com to secure their space.

Don’t miss your opportunity to be part of this annual guide, as space is limited.

Boats line the Pomeroy levee during the annual Big Bend Blues Bash. The 20th annual Blues Bash will be held in late July. The 25th annual St. Jude Trail Ride at the Dill Farm will take place the third Saturday in September in Rutland Twp.

2020 tourism guide coming soon

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

