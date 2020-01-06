Iannarelli reflects on tenure as mayor

MIDDLEPORT — With the end of 2019 came the end of Sandy Iannarelli’s time as Mayor in the village of Middleport.

Iannarelli took time on her last day in office to sit down with The Daily Sentinel to reflect on her time with the village and her plans moving forward.

“It’s been a good four years,” said Iannarelli or her term as Mayor of Middleport.

“I didn’t know what to expect coming in to it this time. We had our ups and downs in the beginning, but things smoothed out,” said Iannarelli. Iannarelli had previously served as mayor for more than eight years in the early 2000s, with a 12 year gap between her tenures as mayor.

“We found ways to work together, taking ideas and working out something better for the village,” said Iannarelli.

She credited the “hard working” employees of the village with much of the success, including fiscal officer Sue Baker, Village Administrator Joe Woodall, Building Inspector Mike Hendrickson and Police Chief Bruce Swift.

Iannarelli said she has been involved in many projects and meetings with the other officials in the village and appreciates the efforts all have put forth.

“I really care about Middleport and we have a good bunch of people here, from the police department, Mike’s office, Joe’s office, sewer and water departments, Sue’s office,” said Iannarelli of those she was able to work with.

Many projects, including sewer and water projects have taken place and continue as the transition happens in the administration. Iannarelli acknowledged that there have been rough patches with the projects taking place, but that in the long run they will be a benefit to the village and its residents.

As for what’s next, Iannarelli said she would be going back to being involved in the Republican Party Central Committee for Meigs County, something she was involved in prior to becoming Mayor.

“It will be a different chapter in my life,” said Iannarelli of moving on from the mayor position.

She emphasized that she loves the village and the people, and will still be around and involved in the community.

“I want to see Middleporrt succeed and families to be proud to say they are from Middleport,” concluded Iannarelli.

