‘Welcome to Middleport’

MIDDLEPORT — Going from the village of Pomeroy into Middleport, drivers will now see a new sign to welcome them to Middleport.

Randy Pierce, Home National Bank Vice President and Middleport Branch Manager, said that the bank had purchased the Hapenstal and Goggins properties which were located at the entrance to the village of Middleport.

The properties, located across from Goodwill, were cleared and the land prepared for the placement of the sign. The sign was designed by Jason Shain of Shain Custom Signs in Racine and placed on Dec. 30.

With the sign now in place, the property will be turned over to the village in the near future, said Pierce.

“We are glad to do it,” said Pierce of working with the village to place the welcome sign.

Village Administrator Joe Woodall said they plan to put mulch around the sign, as well as lighting, with other landscaping to be done in the area.