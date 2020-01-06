Middleport Mayor issues reminders

MIDDLEPORT — New Middleport Mayor Fred Hoffman announced that he would like to remind both residents and visitors of various ordinances which are now and have always been in effect in Middleport and requests that all ordinances be complied with.

Regarding parking in the village, on two-way streets, park on the right hand side with the traffic flow. No parking on or across sidewalks. Park within a safe distance from all intersections, driveways and fire hydrants.

Trash is to be put out the night before pick up and trash cans taken back in after pick up. Trash containers are not to be kept permanently in front of the house. No trash or cans are to be put in the street or on sidewalks. Put cans between curb and sidewalk when possible. No debris is to be put into the street. Bag all debris for pickup.

Yards are to be kept free of trash and debris. That is what the mandatory trash pick up is for. Just bag it and put out front on regular pick up date. “You are paying for the trash service so it is best to use it”, said Hoffman.

No inoperative or unlicensed vehicles are permitted on streets or in yards. “If you have junk vehicles, there are companies who will pick up your vehicle and possibly pay you for it”, reminded Hoffman.

Persons who walk their dogs are also reminded that they need to carry a doggy bag and clean up after their pets.

Mayor Hoffman asks for the cooperation of all village residents in making Middleport a cleaner and better place in which to live.

He also stated that he welcomes all reasonable suggestions or complaints either in person at the Mayor’s office or by e-mail at flhoffman@frontier.com.