Riverview Room named for Holter

POMEROY — Soon after the passing of Patricia “Pat” Holter on Jan. 8, 2018, the Meigs County District Public Library knew it wanted to honor its “greatest supporter and advocate.”

Now, the Riverview Room, which is the focal point of the library’s main branch in Pomeroy, bears Holter’s name as a reminder of Holter’s dedication and support for the library.

Library Director Kristi Eblin explained that soon after Holter’s passing the board voted to name the room in Holter’s memory. In late 2019 the process was completed with the new glass put in place which included the etching in the door reading “Patricia T. Holter Riverview Room.”

“Mom was so passionate about this. The library was like her second family,” said Holter’s daughter Jan Davis. “She would be modestly proud,” added Davis of how her mom would react to having the room named for her.

“This is the focal point of the library,” explained Eblin of why they decided to name the room in honor of Holter. “She put so much work into the improvements at the library. This was a fitting tribute.”

Holter served on the library’s Board of Trustees from 1964 until the time of her passing in 2018, serving as Board President from 1974-1999.

During her time on the board, Holter was responsible for countless improvements to the library system, including the relocation of the main branch to its current location. Holter’s vision was for a larger library with greater accessibility than the previous location in Pomeroy.

Likewise, she was instrumental in opening one of the first school-public library partnerships in the state with the collaboration between the library and Eastern Local.

She continued her vision with the design and opening of the Racine location and the renovations to the Pomeroy building in recent years.

“She drew plans for the Racine library on a napkin and gave them to the architect,” noted Eblin.

It was Holter’s work to secure funding for the library that is considered one of her greatest legacy’s by the library. Her work made it possible to build library branches, complete renovations and to make numerous improvements to the library buildings.

Holter was also involved in the staffing decisions at the library, including the hiring of Eblin in 1997. Davis said that her mom was active in staff evaluations and board decisions until the time of her passing.

Holter’s service to the library was recognized by the Ohio Library Council in 2007 when she received the Trustee Award of Achievement.

“Her dedication to the library will be remembered by her fellow trustees, library staff, and library patrons for many years to come. Though the library lost Pat, we will continue to serve the people of Meigs County in her honor,” read a statement from the library at the time of Holter’s passing nearly two years ago.

Many events take place in the Patricia T. Holter Riverview Room throughout the year at the library, including book club, Breakfast with Santa, and several other activities for those of all ages.

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

