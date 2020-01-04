Harper named FAC executive director

GALLIPOLIS — Rachel Harper has been named the executive director of the French Art Colony, according to Cindy Sexton, chair of the FAC Board, effective Jan. 1.

“The Board is delighted to welcome Rachel and anticipates a great year for the FAC with Rachel as the Executive Director,” Sexton said. “She brings an enthusiastic and knowledgeable approach to the organization’s leadership.”

A reception, to welcome Harper into her new position, will be held at Riverby, home of the FAC, on Sunday afternoon, Jan. 12, from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. The public is invited. Riverby is located at 530 First Avenue in Gallipolis.

A graduate of Ohio University, where she earned both her Bachelor’s and Master’s Degrees in Art History, Harper also has a Museum Studies Certificate from OU. In addition, she has a B.A. in Studio Art from Marietta College.

From 2011 until 2015, Harper worked as an Administrative Assistant I, then a Research Administrative Assistant II, at the University of California in Los Angeles. She came back to Athens and was the collections and exhibition curatorial assistant at the Kennedy Museum of Art in 2016, until she accepted the position as graduate teaching assistant at Ohio University in 2017. She taught History of World Art, Critical Perspectives in Art and the Functions and Foundations of Art, using original activity and study materials she created.

According to a press release from the FAC, “She brings excellent planning and organizational skills to her new role at the FAC. She is a skilled public speaker as well as teacher and experienced communicator with people. She is highly motivated and enthusiastic.”

Sexton added, “We are most fortunate to have Rachel move to Gallipolis and join the French Art Colony. We are anxious to have residents of the area meet her and enjoy the many activities being planned in future months, to benefit our community and expand the role of the French Art Colony as the regional multi-arts center for more than 50 years.”

Pictured at right is Cindy Sexton, chair of the French Art Colony Board, welcoming Rachel Harper as the new executive director of the FAC. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/01/web1_1.4-FAC.jpg Pictured at right is Cindy Sexton, chair of the French Art Colony Board, welcoming Rachel Harper as the new executive director of the FAC. FAC | Courtesy