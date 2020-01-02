Middleport Village begins trash collection

MIDDLEPORT — Residents in the village of Middleport now have a new trash pickup service provider.

After several years of contracting with outside companies to provide service to residents in the village, Village Administrator Joe Woodall explained that the village will begin providing the service itself in 2020. The first scheduled day of service was Jan. 2, 2020.

Woodall explained that the village received grant funding in the amount of $177,300 from the USDA Rural Development for the purchase of the two trucks, with the additional $72,700 coming from a 10-year, 3.25 percent interest loan.

With the purchase of one larger truck and one smaller truck, Woodall explained that the village will utilize both trucks. The smaller one to be used particularly on smaller streets and alleys. Two trucks also allows for continued service should one truck be out of operation.

“The village has never been self sufficient on trash service. We are looking to make this successful,” said Woodall.

By providing the service itself, the village has been able to add an additional employee who resides in the village and has a Class B CDL.

Additionally, Woodall said the village will be able to better control inflation of rates on the service, as they had no control with outside contractors.

The service will also be able to pick up unlimited amounts and larger items which should help to keep the village cleaned up, noted Woodall. He reminded that they will not be able to pick up any hazardous materials.

“We want a nice neat town. Residents deserve that,” said Woodall of the reasons for the pick up of larger items and the unlimited pick up.

Village administrator Joe Woodall and then Mayor Sandy Iannarelli are pictured with the two new trash trucks purchased by the village. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/01/web1_1.2-Middleport-trash-trucks.jpg Village administrator Joe Woodall and then Mayor Sandy Iannarelli are pictured with the two new trash trucks purchased by the village. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.